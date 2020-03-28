Judge reserves decision on jurisdiction in Fredericton murder case

A Fredericton judge is expected to rule by April 3 on whether he has jurisdiction to hear a request for constitutional relief so that a fitness hearing for a man accused of four counts of first-degree murder can be heard by judge alone.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Last October, a jury found Raymond unfit to stand trial, but since then psychiatrists have said he has responded to medication and could be put on trial, prompting the courts to schedule a "re-fitness hearing.''

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham wants the hearing heard by judge alone, but the Crown argues that until there is a finding of fitness, Justice Fred Ferguson doesn't have jurisdiction.

Friday's hearing was unique as a result of COVID-19 concerns, with lawyers, the accused, and even reporters participating by conference call with the judge in the courtroom.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey Deware has suspended trials for at least two months because of concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.