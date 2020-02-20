Jump at the pumps in N.B.

The price of gasoline and diesel are both up after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset prices overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is up 3 cents to a new maximum of $1.18.5.

Diesel is up 1.7 cents with a litre now costing as much as much as $1.25.7.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.

Furnace oil is up 1.8 cents and now sits at $1.12.5/L.

Propane is slightly cheaper with a litre down 0.4 cents to $0.92.4. marking nine straight weeks of decline.