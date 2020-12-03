Jump at the pumps in N.B. Thursday

Gas and diesel are both more expensive Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board made its weekly price reset overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is up 2.6 cents to a new maximum price of $1.017, while diesel is 3 cents more expensive at $1.093/L.

The EUB raised furnace oil by 3 full cents to a new top price of $0.933/L, while propane seven tenths of a cent cheaper at $0.963/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.