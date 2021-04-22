Jump at the pumps in New Brunswick April 22nd

Gas and diesel are both more expensive Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset prices overnight.

The EUB raised the price of a litre of self-serve gasoline by 3.3 to a new maximum price of $1.316/L, while diesel is up 4.2 cents per litre to a top price of $1.291/L.

Furnace oil is up 5.9 cents per litre to a top price of $1.112/L and a litre of propane is down 3.2 cents to a new maximum of $1.078/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.