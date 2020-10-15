Jurors in N.B. mass murder trial shown more images on suspect's computer of 'demons'

Jurors for the trial of an accused mass murderer are being shown more images and messages from the suspect's computer hard drives.

Alex Pate, a lawyer with the defence team, is back on the witness stand today describing the contents on the computer of the man charged with the 2018 killings in Fredericton.

The jury is being shown a steady stream of pictures of entertainers, politicians and cartoons that the defendant allegedly identified on the computer as demons.

The defendant is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns on Aug. 10, 2018.

Many of the pictures were accompanied by notes, allegedly from the defendant, that questioned whether the people in the photos were transgender.



The defence team admits their client killed the four victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

