Jury deliberations to enter third day in murder trial of Fredericton shooter

The jury at the trial of the Fredericton mass shooter will continue its deliberations today.

The 11-member jury began considering the case on Tuesday evening and they remained sequestered throughout Wednesday.



The jurors must decide whether the defendant, who has been diagnosed as mentally ill, can be found guilty for his actions on the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, when he shot and killed four people, including two city police officers.



His defence team has argued he is not criminally responsible for the mass killing due to a mental disorder.



But Crown prosecutors maintain that he understood he was shooting human beings and not the demons he claimed he saw.



The shooter, 50, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, but the jury can also consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter during its deliberations.

(This Canadian Press article has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any reference to the defendant's name)