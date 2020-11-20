Jury finds N.B. shooter not criminally responsible for four killings

The jury in the Fredericton quadruple murder trial has found the defendant not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder for the 2018 killings of four people.

The 11-member jury reached its verdict after three days of deliberation.



Family members of the victims hugged each other and sobbed after the verdict was announced.



The defendant bowed his head and wiped away tears but said nothing.



The defence admitted their client shot the victims, but it argued a mental disorder rendered him incapable of understanding the nature of his actions.



Crown prosecutors acknowledged the defendant had a mental illness but said the delusions he experienced did not prevent him from knowing his actions were wrong.



(This Canadian Press article has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove reference to the defendant's name)