Jury makes recommendations to improve safety of logging operations

The jury of the coroner's inquest into the 2018 death of Mario Roy in Saint Quentin has made five recommendations to improve safety in logging operations.

Recommendations include providing logging teams with appropriate means of communication on site, establishing standard provincial training to be reviewed annually with employees, and better defining the term "working alone" to reduce emergency response time.

The five-member panel also called for a better relationship between WorkSafeNB and businesses with less than 20 employees and the adoption of proposed amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Roy died September 7th from injuries sustained during his employment at Erabliere TDG Somers Inc.