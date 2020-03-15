Jury trials postponed due to COVID-19

The Court of Queen's Bench in New Brunswick has adjourned all scheduled jury trials until May 12.

A release says the adjournment comes following recommendations from federal and provincial health officials.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason said in the release, "The government supports this decision as we believe this step supports the goal of slowing or preventing the spread of COVID-19."

She added the Chief Justice had made the decision in the interest of public health, and continuing with jury trials could have put New Brunswickers in a difficult decision if they were forced to decide between protecting their health and fulfilling a legal obligation if summoned.

The province says Sheriffs are contacting prospective jurors already summoned for trials to advise them of the move.