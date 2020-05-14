Just over 1,800 New Brunswickers take part in 'Working NB Virtual Job Fair'

The provincial government says a little more than 1,800 New Brunswickers took part in its 'Working NB Virtual Job Fair' this week.

The province says more than 50 employers ranging from the seafood industry to the IT sector took part, along with some government departments.

Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswickers need to step up for the province and for industries looking for workers, especially in the seafood processing and agriculture sectors.

Higgs says we need to work together to support local businesses and industries as well as to contain the spread of COVID-19.