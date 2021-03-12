Kielburgers will appear before Commons committee Monday: lawyer

Capping an exchange of demands and counter-demands, a lawyer for WE Charity's co-founders has agreed that Craig and Marc Kielburger will appear Monday before the House of Commons ethics committee.



Lawyer William McDowell says they will appear as long as he can intervene where necessary to provide advice.



The committee invited the brothers to testify as part of their ongoing scrutiny of a federal agreement to have WE manage a now-cancelled student services grant program, despite the organization's close ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family.



The appearance has been in doubt after a fresh spat broke out between the Kielburgers and the M-Ps who want to grill them about the organization.



The brothers suggested they might not accept a summons to appear at the committee Monday unless a list of conditions were met.



Those demands came after the pair first accepted the summons issued unanimously by committee members earlier this week, which followed the Kielburgers' initial refusal to testify in response to a gentler invitation.