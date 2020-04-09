Kings Landing offers free history lessons online

Kings Landing is developing packaged lesson plans for parents to do with their children based on submissions from the public.

A release says each package includes a history lesson and hands-on activity, with many also including printable recipes, songs, and crafts relating to the lesson's topic.

Rachael Biggar, marketing and content specialist at King's Landing, said in a release, "we are creating our content based on what kids have told us they want to learn about."

She added the lessons on maple syrup, early New Brunswick, cooking, animal care and other topics are also being developed.

The release states the most recent lesson, which teaches children how to trace their family history using the exmaple of Carol Grant, the daughter of the merchants that owned the Grant Store at the museum, was released Wednesday.

Biggar says the first resource was a pin prick drawing lesson.

