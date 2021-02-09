Kings Landing scraps annual maple event

Kings Landing is cancelling its annual maple event next month.

The province says "Maple: The First Taste of Spring" (previously Sugar Bush) is being scrapped do to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.

The move is also in recognition that all health zones may stay in the Orange Alert level for the next several weeks, which means the open-air museum will have to remain closed.

A release states staff are exploring ways for the public to experience some aspects of the event, and those interested are encouraged to visit the Kings Landing website and social media accounts for updates.