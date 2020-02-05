Labour Department investigating weekend roof collapse in Cape Breton mine

Nova Scotia's Labour Department is reporting another rockfall at the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton.

Scott Nauss, the province's senior director of inspection compliance, says the collapse occurred at an intersection inside the underground operation at some point over the weekend.

Nauss says the collapse was discovered during the Sunday night backshift and was reported to the department by Kameron Collieries early Monday.

There were no injuries as a result of the collapse which Nauss described as four metres thick, or large enough to cover the intersection.

Nauss says an inspection was carried out by the department and a stop-work order was issued for the area of the mine affected by the collapse.

The mine also saw a 1.5 metre-thick roof collapse into an entrance tunnel in July 2019 and a pair of collapses in December of 2018.