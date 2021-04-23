Labour minister says pandemic highlights need to settle on right-to-disconnect rules

The federal labour minister says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to give workers the ability to avoid work emails and text messages outside of business hours.



The idea, known as the right to disconnect, first came up as a proposed addition to the federal labour code almost three years ago.



But that was before the pandemic, which has seen the ranks of people working from home swell to five million as of last month, with 2.9 million of them doing so temporarily because of COVID-19.



Labour Minister Filomena Tassi points to the pandemic as a reason why the right to disconnect has become a bigger government priority.



In an interview, Tassi says more remote work, alongside the changing nature of work, has created new complications that require more consultations before making a final decision.



A special committee that first met in October is expected to provide Tassi with recommendations some time this spring.