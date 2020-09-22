Lanteigne steps down as Bathurst's Deputy Mayor

Bathurst's Deputy Mayor is stepping down.

Katherine Lanteigne says the nature of her job makes committing to the responsibilities of Deputy Mayor a challenge.

Her resignation from the role of Deputy Mayor is effective October 1st and Lanteigne says she will stay on as councillor until the end of her mandate.

Councillor Lee Stever was named to the role Monday night and will assume the mayor's responsibilities when Paolo Fongemie steps down after the city's budget process is complete sometime this fall.

Fongemie announced he was stepping down last month after being named Vice President of Administrative Services for CCNB.

