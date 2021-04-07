LaPlante couple wins Chaleur ATV Club's $500K 'Chase-the-Ace' jackpot

A LaPlante couple are half-a-million dollars richer after winning the Chaleur ATV Club's "Chase-the-Ace" jackpot.

After 32-weeks, the elusive Ace-of-Hearts was picked by Denise and Sylvain Boudreau on Tuesday night, resulting in a jackpot win of $563,600.

People have been pulling out all the stops to get a piece of what's believed to be the region's largest jackpot to date, with some even make the trip from Moncton to Petit-Rocher to get tickets.

Half of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help fund the club's local projects while a portion will go to to the Friends of Healthcare organization and local Golden Age Clubs.

