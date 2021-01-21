Late snow, COVID restrictions make for shaky start to Chaleur Region snowmobile season

The Chaleur Region's snowmobile season got off to a rough start this year due to a lack of snow, but a local snowmobile club says COVID-19 restrictions are the real downer

Though late snowfalls in this part of the province aren't unheard of, Nepisiguit Snowmobile Club president David Brewster says a third of club's 1,500 members, who are from Nova Scotia and PEI, haven't been able to get up north due pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Brewster tells CBC provincial restrictions are also keeping New Brunswickers from the south from travelling north to snowmobile like in previous years.

The club, along with local hotel operators, are hoping restrictions ease to allow travel within the province in February and March.

