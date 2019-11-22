Law Society of NB's deputy director appointed province's Official Languages Commissioner

The New Brunswick Acadian Society says it appears as though the province's newly-appointed Commissioner of Official Languages has the necessary skills to tackle the duties associated with her office.

The province named Shirley MacLean as New Brunswick's next Official Languages Commissioner on Friday.

MacLean, who is currently the deputy director of the Law Society of New Brunswick, will replace acting Official Languages Commissioner Michel Carrier whose term ends on July 23.

SANB Chair Robert Melanson says his organization looks forward to learning about MacLean's vision for official languages in the province.

Melanson hopes MacLean will set up a thorough study on the state of bilingualism among professional orders in New Brunswick.

MacLean's term as Official Languages Commissioner is for seven years.