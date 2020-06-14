Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

A civil lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court over the death of a man in Whistler, B.C., alleging four RCMP officers used excessive force when they tried to take the man into custody.

Jason Koehler's family alleges in the lawsuit that Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed and beaten with police batons on March 8.

The statement of claim says police were called to a restaurant in Whistler for a report of a disturbance and when police encountered Koehler they made limited efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The lawsuit names the attorney general of Canada, B.C.'s solicitor general and four unnamed officers, none of whom have filed statements of defence.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court and neither the attorney general or the solicitor general were immediately available for comment, while an RCMP spokesman had no comment because the matter was before the courts.

The lawsuit asks for general and aggravated damages, funeral expenses and compensation for loss of guidance and financial support.