Lawyer says hundreds concerned by N.B. class-action involving induced labour

A lawyer representing women in a proposed class-action lawsuit against New Brunswick's largest health authority and an obstetrics nurse says hundreds of concerned women have contacted him.

The lawsuit, which has not been tested in court, alleges nurse Nicole Ruest improperly gave patients the labour-inducing drug oxytocin, leading to an unusually high number of emergency C-sections and instrument-assisted deliveries at the Moncton Hospital.

``We have been contacted by hundreds of mothers who have expressed concerns, but as I indicated to the court, not every mother who underwent an emergency C-section at the Moncton Hospital will be a class member,'' John McKiggan, a Halifax-based medical malpractice lawyer, said. ``It remains to be seen what the actual class size is.''

McKiggan was in court in Moncton on Tuesday, seeking an order to obtain information from the hospital. ``There is specific information we believe the hospital has that is relevant to the issues that the court will need to deal with on certification,'' he said.

The judge is expected to rule on that request before the end of February.

Ruest could not be reached Wednesday for comment, but in a statement of defence filed with the court, her lawyers reject the allegation that she was negligent.