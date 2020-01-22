Lawyers for Canada's attorney general to argue for extradition of Meng Wanzhou

Lawyers representing the Canadian attorney general are set to begin arguments today at an extradition hearing for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

The hearing in Vancouver this week is focusing on the legal test of double criminality, meaning that the allegations against Meng must also be a crime in Canada for her to be extradited to the United States.

The defence wrapped its arguments on the topic yesterday, saying that the case against her does not amount to fraud in Canada.

The United States has charged her with fraud over allegations she lied to an HSBC executive about Huawei's relationship with a subsidiary doing business in Iran.

She's accused of putting the investment bank at risk of legal and economic loss for violating American sanctions against Iran, but Meng's lawyers point out Canada has no such sanctions.

The Crown has argued in court documents that Meng's alleged lies to the bank are enough to prove a case of fraud in Canada.