Lawyers to seek fitness hearing for accused in Fredericton quadruple murder case

The lawyer for a Fredericton man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in the New Brunswick capital in 2018 says he believes his client is now fit to stand trial.

Matthew Raymond was in Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton today after the court received a report from psychiatrist Ralph Holly.

There is a publication ban on that report, which was prepared while Raymond underwent a 60-day treatment period that included receiving anti-psychotic medications.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham says he'll now apply for a hearing to determine his client's fitness to stand trial.

That determination will likely have to be made by a jury, and is required before a trial can proceed.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns and residents Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright outside an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.