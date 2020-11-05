Leader of independent ISPs urges big reform of internet pricing

A leading member of Canada's independent internet industry says it's time to reform a regulatory system that is delaying the introduction of more competitive pricing.



The comments were directed at the CRTC and federal government at an annual event organized by the Competitive Network Operators of Canada.



CNOC's members are currently locked in a protracted battle over the wholesale prices that are charged by Canada's regional phone and cable companies.



Bell, Rogers, and other incumbent carriers are using multiple appeals to protest a CRTC decision that would slash many of the wholesale rates charged to independent ISPs.



But CNOC chairman Matt Stein said such delays lock in higher rates that prevent independent ISPs from lowering their retail prices for consumers and small business.



Stein suggested that an extreme solution would be to prevent the wholesale sellers from having retail divisions that compete with the independent ISPs.