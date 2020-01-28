Leaders pay tribute, MPs call for justice for Canadians who died on Flight PS752

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute in the House of Commons to those who died on the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet shot down outside Tehran earlier this month, as MPs from all parties demanded Iran bring those responsible to justice.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne introduced a motion demanding co-operation from Iran throughout the investigation into how the passenger jet was downed by Iranian surface-to-air missiles shortly after taking off, killing all 176 people on board, including dozens of Canadians.

The motion called on Iran to respect the wishes of the victims' families, and compensate them, too.

The motion, which received unanimous consent, urged Iran to conduct an independent criminal investigation and hold open and impartial judicial proceedings according to international standards.

MPs agreed to stand in solidarity with those who lost loved ones on Flight PS752 and ask Canada to continue supporting them.

There were 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents who died in the crash, as well as many others with connections to the country.