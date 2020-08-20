Legacy named Liberal candidate for Bathurst-West-Beresford

The New Brunswick Liberals have a new candidate vying to represent Bathurst-West-Beresford in the provincial legislature.

In a social media post, Rene Legacy says he will be the Liberal candidate for that riding after Brian Kenny announced earlier this week he would not be seeking re-election following 17 years in provincial politics.

Legacy spent several years in the financial sector as Regional Vice-President for UNI Financial and has been heavily involved with the Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation.

Legacy says Kenny leaves a rich legacy of accomplishments and that he looks forward to continuing his hard work.

New Brunswickers head to the polls on September 14th.