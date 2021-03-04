Legal challenge to Quebec common-law rules seeks equal rights for unmarried spouses

A well-known Quebec lawyer says she's mounting a legal challenge to provincial laws that don't grant common-law spouses the same rights as married couples in the event of a breakup.



Anne-France Goldwater said today Quebec family law treats unmarried women as having less value than their married counterparts because they aren't entitled to the same alimony and property rights.



Goldwater previously argued the issue all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled in 2013 that Quebec's family law regime was constitutional and did not have to be changed, even though the court found there was discrimination against common-law couples.



The case, known as ``Eric and Lola,'' involved a woman and her former lover, a prominent Quebec businessman who contended he should not have to pay alimony because they were never legally married.



Goldwater, who represented ``Lola'' in the case, has filed a new motion in Quebec Superior Court contesting the constitutionality of all the articles relating to family law in Quebec's Civil Code as well as the section of the provincial Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms that deals with rights and obligations of married and civil union spouses.



The case she's arguing concerns a common-law couple called ``Nathalie'' and ``Pierre,'' who were together 30 years and have four children.