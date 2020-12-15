Legal cigarette sales up in Atlantic provinces following COVID border closure: study

A new study says legal cigarette sales in the Atlantic region have risen dramatically and the so-called Atlantic bubble erected to control COVID-19 may have helped dampen the illegal tobacco trade.



An Ernst & Young report conducted for the Convenience Industry Council of Canada says while the sale of legal cigarettes rose over 20 per cent across Canada, the highest jump was felt in the Atlantic provinces.



From June 2019 to June 2020, Prince Edward Island saw a 47 per cent increase in legal sales, while New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador both saw increases in legal cigarette sales of more than 44 per cent.



The study published today says legal sales in Nova Scotia increased more than 21 per cent over the same period.



Atlantic travel restrictions may have prevented or discouraged carriers from making trips into the region to supply underground sale networks, the study says.



The report says that before the COVID-19 pandemic, little was known about extent of the illegal cigarette market in the Atlantic provinces.

