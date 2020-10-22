Legion adjusts annual Poppy Campaign for COVID-19

The Royal Canadian Legion is gearing up for its annual Poppy Campaign, but this year it will be a bit different due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This year Legion members, cadets, and other volunteers won't be set up at local businesses, however poppy trays will be available in some stores.

Volunteers will also be at the Bathurst Legion location on Bridge Street from Monday to Friday once the campaign is underway.

The Legion says funds raised from the campaign stay in the region, and goes to support local veterans and several initiatives like scholarships.

The money is also used to purchase much-needed medical equipment for the Chaleur Regional Hospital.

The Poppy Campaign runs October 30th to November 11th.

(with files form the Northern Light)