Legion in Bathurst to hold small invite-only Remembrance Day ceremony

Remembrance Day in Bathurst will look very different this year.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public ceremony this year at the KC Irving Centre.

Instead, Royal Canadian Legion Herman J. Good V.C Branch No.18's Graham Wiseman says a small ceremony will be held by invitation only at the Cenotaph on St. Patrick Street.

The public is asked not to attend, however are reminded they can still show their support by purchasing and wearing a poppy.

Poppy trays will be available at several local businesses and Legion volunteers will be set up at their Bridge Street location from Monday to Saturday leading up to Remembrance Day.

