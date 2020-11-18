Legislation introduced to make reporting gunshot and stab wounds mandatory in N.B.

Legislation was tabled Wednesday that would make it mandatory to report gunshot and stab wounds to police.

Government says hospitals would be required to identify someone to report gunshot cases to local law enforcement.

Hospitals have the discretion on reporting self-inflicted or accidental stab wounds in favour of psychiatric intervention.

All gunshot wounds, even accidental, self-inflicted wounds, will have to be reported, as they may be indicative with firearm use or storage that might place others at risk.