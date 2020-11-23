'Less is more:' Restaurants pandemic-proofing menus to survive the second wave

Restaurants across the country are pandemic-proofing their menus in an effort to survive the second wave of COVID-19.



While generally based on popularity, menu edits are also influenced by what travels well for take out and delivery, often the sole source of revenue for restaurants in regions where indoor dining is off-limits.



Smaller menus also have added benefits, including lower inventory levels in kitchens, which reduces potential losses in the event of another full lockdown.



It's not a panacea, however, and restaurateurs are tinkering with nearly every facet of their operations in an effort to stay afloat.



That includes operating hours, staffing levels, delivery packaging, contactless payment systems, website upgrades, patio enclosures and the installation of Plexiglas dividers.



Other changes include grocery sales and the retrofitting of bathrooms with touchless toilets and faucets.