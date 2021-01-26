Lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

A group of experts has a few suggestions on what lessons Canada can learn from the pandemic.



Steffanie Strathdee, a Toronto-born epidemiologist at the University of California in San Diego, says Canada needs to invest in health care infrastructure and public health because this is not the last pandemic we are likely to see.



She says COVID-19 has exposed the fault lines in Canadian society by showing how long-standing inequities contributed to higher rates of infections and mortality.



University of British Columbia professor Erica Frank, a doctor and population-health expert, says there is a need to spend money on public health systems and on social determinants of health, such as housing, to decrease sickness and death.



Donald Sheppard, chair of the department of microbiology and immunology in the faculty of medicine at McGill University, says the disconnect between federal and provincial or territorial actions to fight the pandemic is also getting in the way of an effective response.



He says there have been poor communication and a lot of territorialism since the beginning of the pandemic.



Francois Lamontagne, a clinician-scientist at the University of Sherbrooke, says a lack of coordination has stymied research.



He says the federal government largely funds health research in Canada, whereas health care is a provincial jurisdiction, and both levels need to co-operate.

