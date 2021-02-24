Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos steps aside to recover from illness

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is stepping aside due to illness.



Duclos says in a statement that he felt persistent chest pain over the past several days.



He went to hospital on Sunday and was told he had a pulmonary embolism.



He says he is home again and feeling well, but his doctor recommended he rest for a few days.



Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, will assume his duties for now.



Duclos has been the Liberal MP for a Quebec City riding since 2015, and was the minister for social development in the Trudeau government's first mandate.

