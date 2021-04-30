Liberal tree-planting pledge still sparse on details after two years: critic

The Conservatives' environment critic says almost two years after promising to plant two billion trees within a decade, the Liberals have provided little in the way of detail on how that will actually get done.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in the 2019 campaign as part of his climate platform to plant two billion trees by 2030, which amounts to an extra 200 million trees per year.



To reach that goal over a decade, around 33 million trees would have to go into the ground each month in a tree-planting season and in nine years that number grows to about 37 million trees.



Conservative critic Dan Albas says it's been two years and the Liberals are acting like they still have another decade to accomplish the goal.



Planting didn't happen in 2020 and this year, the government put a call out for projects that could start this spring, after Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan announced his department would spend 3 billion dollars on the program.



That's about 2.78 billion dollars less than what the parliamentary budget office suggests such an endeavour could cost.



A spokesman for O'Regan says the first trees will be in the ground this spring after more than 120 applications were received and agreements could be signed by May.



Natural Resources Canada says contracts are being finalized and that process is confidential, but more details will be announced soon.