Liberals asked to help cover overruns on projects delayed by COVID-19

Cities and construction groups are asking the Trudeau Liberals to relax the rules for expected cost overruns from infrastructure projects facing delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, or add more cash to help them deal with it.



Federal rules around the $186-billion infrastructure program don't permit provinces and cities to seek additional help from Ottawa if a project goes over budget for any reason, such as delays due to weather or a labour disruption.



But some provinces, such as Ontario, are curbing work on a number of job sites for public health requirements just as construction season is set to begin in earnest.



A data analysis by The Canadian Press shows federal funding is set to cover more than $5 billion for 607 projects with an expected start date of this spring, with 84 more in the summer.



Those projects range from new sewers in small towns to electric-vehicle charging stations at for-profit companies like Canadian Tire.



A national construction association says pandemic-related delays on those projects will inevitably push them over budget, while municipal leaders say they're worried about having enough money to cover the extra costs.