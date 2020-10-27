Liberals face probe into pandemic response after losing House vote

Opposition parties won their bid Monday to launch a probe of the Liberals' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic following a week of parliamentary turbulence over how to review their management of the crisis.



MPs from all four opposition parties voted to pass a motion that orders the Trudeau government to turn over to the House of Commons health committee all records on a raft of issues related to the coronavirus response.



The move by Conservative, Bloc Quebecois, New Democrat and Green MPs, plus one Independent, comes five days after the government survived a confidence vote on a previous Conservative motion that would have created a special committee to investigate the WE Charity affair and other alleged examples of corruption.



The more recent motion zooms out from the WE controversy to focus more broadly on Ottawa's reaction to COVID-19, but the probe can still examine documents tied to the embattled charity.



Canada's procurement minister says an investigation would jeopardize federal contracts for personal protective equipment and vaccines as it could trigger the release of commercially sensitive information.



Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole calls the warning ``utterly false'' given the carve-outs for confidentiality concerns.