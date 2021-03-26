Liberals fighting Tory motion to get cabinet staff to appear at parliamentary committees

The federal Liberal government is fighting a motion made by the Conservatives and backed by all the other parties to get cabinet ministers staff to appear at any parliamentary committees.



The Liberals call such a move an ``abuse of power'' by opposition parties.



Late yesterday the House of Commons voted to back a Conservative move to summon political staff and civil servants to testify about the WE Charity affair and about how the government handled a sexual-misconduct allegation against the country's top soldier.



Before the vote, government House leader Pablo Rodriguez said the Liberals will ignore the motion.



He argued that it has long been a practice of Parliament for the buck to stop with cabinet ministers when it comes to who is held responsible and questioned at committee.



He says calling staff to testify is a form of partisan intimidation.