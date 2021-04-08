Liberals hoping for 'tame' convention, in contrast to rival parties' controversies

Thousands of federal Liberals will gather online tonight for the start of a three-day national convention that promises to be downright dull compared to similar events held by the Conservative and New Democratic parties.



And that suits Liberals just fine.



They're hoping Canadians will see a governing party focused on the serious policy issues of the day _ the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, climate change, the social safety net, systemic racism _ without any of the infighting or controversy that beset the Conservatives' convention last month and that threatens to similarly dominate the NDP's convention this weekend.



Priority policy resolutions up for debate and votes at the Liberal gathering include calls for a universal basic income, enforceable national standards for long-term care homes and a green economic recovery.



Nothing on the agenda is as potentially damaging as the Conservatives' internal squabbling over the place of social conservatives in their midst or their refusal to accept a resolution that climate change is real; nothing is as potentially divisive as New Democrats' incipient fight over the definition of anti-Semitism or as radical as their proposed resolutions calling for abolition of the military and nationalization of major automakers.



The biggest buzz at the virtual Liberal event is likely to be around Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, and whether his appearance at the convention signals an intention to finally take the plunge into partisan politics.