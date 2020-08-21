Liberals move toward changing federal drug policy as opioid deaths spike

The Liberal government is taking steps toward promised changes to federal drug policy, while looking at how to reduce opioid-related deaths during the pandemic.



The federal government has launched a national consultation on supervised-consumption sites, with a view to making them better, and announced nearly $600,000 in funding for a new Toronto project to offer a safe supply of opioids.

Health Canada also granted a federal exemption to a health-care centre in that city to operate a temporary overdose-prevention site at the local COVID-19 isolation shelter.



The moves come in the wake of a spike in opioid-related deaths since the pandemic began in Canada, a trend that federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu calls devastating.



They also follow a 2019 Liberal election promise to improve supervised-consumption sites and offer first-time, non-violent offenders less punitive measures for simple drug possession charges.



Separately, federal prosecutors are now being instructed to criminally prosecute only the most serious drug possession offences and to find alternatives outside the criminal justice system for the rest.