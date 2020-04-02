Liberals must provide clarity, not more confusion on wage subsidy: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says confusion over who is eligible for the government's promised wage subsidy must be cleared up.

Scheer says the legislation as written, and hastily passed by Parliament last week, doesn't jibe with the Liberals' pledge.

The government has said that all companies will get 75 per cent of salaries covered, if they've lost 30 per cent of their revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's a departure from the original plan to cover just 10 per cent of salaries for small businesses.

Scheer says his party is ready to return to Parliament to amend the law if needed but the problem shouldn't have happened in the first place.

He says Canadians are looking to the Liberals for clarity, and all they are getting is confusion.