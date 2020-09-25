Liberals propose upping value of new COVID-19 benefits to match sunsetting CERB

The Liberals are proposing to increase the value of benefits for unemployed workers to $500 a week under newly tabled legislation that lands days before aid runs out for millions.



The proposal still needs parliamentary approval, but would bring the value of payments to the same level as under the soon-to-disappear Canada Emergency Response Benefit.



The same floor would be placed on employment insurance benefits for those eligible for the program, matching a demand from the federal New Democrats to not cut the value of benefits.



The Liberals first unveiled the package of three benefits and an expanded employment insurance program in August, days after Parliament was prorogued.



At the time, the floor on benefits was set at $400 per week for those out of work.



The country's finance and employment ministers downplayed any political calculations in the language of the bill introduced in the House of Commons on Thursday, which requires some opposition support for it to become law.