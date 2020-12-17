Liberals striving for 'balance' on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while he is committed to transparency in the federal government, being too forthcoming can hinder the government's ability to wrestle with tough decisions.



In an interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau defended the Liberal record on openness, pointing to the publication of ministerial mandate letters and efforts to make more data available through restoration of the long-form census.



Information commissioner Caroline Maynard has criticized the Trudeau government for failing to provide the resources that departments and agencies need to answer the steeply growing number of requests from the public under the Access to Information Act.



Liberal legislative changes to the decades-old law, a key accountability tool, were widely panned as timid and even a step backwards.



The government announced a full-scale review of the law last June, but has yet to tell Canadians how they can make their views known.



The prime minister said his commitment to transparency and openness ``goes to the heart'' of one of the responsibilities of any government.