Liberals' 'supercluster' program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

The parliamentary spending watchdog says a government program to fuse public and private money to promote innovation appears to be well shy of its promise.



The Liberals created their ``supercluster'' program in 2018, putting in $918 million over five years to bring business, academic institutions and other non-profits together for research projects that could have economic benefits.



The private and academic partners in the endeavour were expected to spend over $1 billion over the same time.



The federal spending was supposed to create 50,000 jobs and boost the country's gross domestic product by $50 billion over a decade, through advances in everything from supply-chain management to fisheries.



But the parliamentary budget officer said Tuesday that spending has lagged and it's not clear how many jobs have actually been created.



Yves Giroux's latest report said it is unlikely that the government will meet its economic growth expectations for the programs.