Liberals take sweep of local ridings but PCs win majority in General Election

The Liberal Party retained all six local ridings but it wasn't enough to deny the Progressive Conservatives a majority in the election Monday night.

With all votes counted, Elections New Brunswick has confirmed the Progressive Conservatives have won 27 ridings, two more than the required 25 to govern alone.

The Conservatives were ahut out of Northern New Brunswick, with Liberal incumbents Gilles Lepage, Guy H. Arsenault, Daniel Guitard, Denis Landry and Isabelle Theriault winning by margins of more than 1,900 votes each.

Bathurst-West Beresford stayed Liberal even without incumbent Brian Kenney as candidate Rene Legacy took 3,730 votes.

The Liberals rounded out the night with 17 ridings, although they did those their leader after Kevin Vickers failed to win in Miramichi and resigned.

Rounding out the New Brunswick legislature are three Green Party MLAs, including re-elected party leader David Coon, and two MLAs from the People's Alliance, including leader Kris Austin, who retained his seat in Fredericton-Grand Lake.