Liberals to detail preview of federal deficit, spending affected by COVID-19

The federal Liberals are to lay out today how they see the COVID-19 pandemic affecting government finances for the fiscal year including an estimated deficit and a projected path for the economy.



Finance Minister Bill Morneau is to release what the government has styled a fiscal and economic snapshot.



The Liberals have regularly updated MPs about total spending on emergency aid, which by last count amounted to over $174 billion, but have yet to put a figure on the deficit for the fiscal year.



The parliamentary budget office has suggested the deficit could be as deep as $252 billion.



Other private sector estimates suggest $300 billion wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.



Opposition parties have said they expect Morneau to provide a road map for reshaping emergency aid measures that are set to expire in the fall and keeping spending and deficits under control.