Liberty Utilities applies to lower total cost of natural gas in 2021

Liberty Utilities has applied to lower the cost of natural gas in New Brunswick next year.

On Friday August 7, the utility submitted an application to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) that proposes adjustments to the distribution rates for commercial customers and a forecasted decrease in supply cost.

The utility is proposing to lower the distribution rates for all commercial customers, which would mean decreases of between 2.6% and 4.3% in the total cost of natural gas.

Liberty says the distribution rates for residential customers would remain the same, but customers would see a decrease of 1.9% in their total cost when the lower cost of natural gas is taken into account.

The new rates, if approved, would take effect on January 1, 2021.