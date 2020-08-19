Lightning strikes twice as Cape Breton couple claims second major lotto prize in 7 years

It seems lightning has struck twice in Cape Breton's Victoria County, where a couple has won their second significant lottery prize in seven years.

After Saturday's draw, Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., are the lucky winners of an Atlantic Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $17.4 million.

But the couple are no strangers to winning the lottery. The Lillingtons also won a $3.2-million jackpot back in 2013.

"That was pretty exciting. This is even more so, but that was life-changing for us," said Gaye Lillington. "It was amazing, still amazing."

The couple collected a cheque worth $17,405,158 during a presentation in Halifax on Wednesday.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Andrea Jerrett)