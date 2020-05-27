Limited visitor access to resume Monday at Fundy National Park

Parks Canada says Fundy National Park will offer limited visitor access and basic services beginning Monday.

A release says the following services and facilities will be available:

Day-use trails, including Caribou Plain, Kinnie Brook, East Branch, Upper Salmon and the network of trails in the Chignecto Recreation Area, including the pump track;

Day-use spaces in the headquarters area including the bowl, the soccer field and the bluff, as well as picnic areas at Kinnie Brook, Bennett Lake and Alma Beach;

Washrooms only at the Chignecto Pavilion, Salt and Fir Centre, Bennett Lake Change House, Caribou Plain and Kinnie Brook Trailheads, and behind the Visitor Reception Centre in the Headquarters area;

Parks Canada says the swimming pool and golf course remain closed unti further notice.

A release states trail users should note that Laverty and Pointe Wolfe roads remain closed to vehicle access and therefore are not available as pick-up options for hikers.

Hikers who choose to access the park from Dobson Trail or the Fundy Footpath should be aware their only hiking route options will be longer than normal and they will need to make alternate arrangements for pick-up.

The parks agency says all camping facilities will remain closed until at least June 21 so that an assessment on how these services might resume can be completed.

Group activities and public events remain suspended until further notice.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of Fundy National Park, to observe any regional or New Brunswick travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place.

Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system.