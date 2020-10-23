Lincoln man handed two-year jail sentence after child pornography investigation

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Officers searched a Lincoln residence on August 8, 2019 and seized several electronic devices and a 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police say James Robert Strowbridge was charged with making available, possessing and accessing child pornography and was sentenced Wednesday.

Strowbridge has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry, will be required to submit a DNA sample and can't be around children following his release.